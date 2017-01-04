Fire breaks out at Piliyandala rubber manufacturing plant

Latest update January 4th, 2017 2:54 PM

A fire broke out last night (Jan. 03) at a rubber manufacturing plant in Sirimangalawaththa in the Makuluduwa, Piliyandala area.

The plant suffered serious damages owing to the fire.  A News 1st correspondent said the fire had erupted at around 11 p.m. yesterday (Jan. 03).

The correspondent added that two firefighting units from the Moratuwa Fire and Rescue team doused the fire after two hours. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Piliyandala police have launched investigations into the incident.


