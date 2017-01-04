Special traffic plan implemented around Bandaranaike International Airport

The Police Headquarters Official’ say that a special traffic plan had been implemented around the Bandaranaike International Airport from Tuesday, January 3, owing to the upgrades to be carried out on its runway.

As a result, the new traffic plan will be in effect till April 6 from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The renovation of the runway of the BIA is to be commenced on January 6.

As part of the new traffic plan, a number of alternate routes have been introduced to vehicles arriving on the Colombo – Katunayake expressway, and from Colombo, Chilaw and Minuwangoda.

In addition, police said that a special traffic plan has been introduced to facilitate vehicles entering and exiting the Katunayake Investment Promotion Zone.