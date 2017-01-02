The UNP and Mahinda Rajapaksa have struck a deal: Azad Sally

Jan 02, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 2
Leader of the National Unity Alliance Azath Sally joined a discussion at the BBC Sinhala Service in London recently.
He said that there were nearly 476 complaints’ on the Rajapaksa Government, but with over the period of 23 months, 223 complaints were reported and that the current government has not taken any steps in this regard.
He went on to note that he finds it hard to respond when people say that the government he helped bring to power, is hitting them hard.
“We started boasting that the independent commissions were appointed, that the Elections Commissioner will be able to implement the laws properly. And the police will do their duty, but what happened? I am ashamed. When I remember that I helped bring this government to power, I feel like hitting my self with a slipper…”
Azad Sally also commented on the recent statement made by the former president to foreign correspondents.
“I have been telling over the past three months that the United National Party and Mahinda Rajapaksa have struck a deal. Avoiding the arrest of any of the Rajapaksas is what the deal entails. Why is there threat leveled? Who are they trying to scare. They are trying to scare Maithripala. How can they achieve that? How will Mahinda come to power when Sirisena is in power.. They can bring an impeachment motion against the President, and once that is done, the prime minister will become the President and the vacant position for a prime minister will be filled by someone. Is that what this deal is all about? Is that the reason why they are not arrested as yet?”
No, they have to decide which one to take up among the 24 relating to MR and
extended family.
) Issue of 1000 diplomatic Passports during 9 yrs. of Rule. b) D.A.Rajapakse Museum construction Rs. 110 Mil. under Def. Secy. Signature, undertaken by Navy & LR&D Com. c) Purchase of Gowers Pvt. Ltd. by a Parliamentarian in the Family d) Commonwealth Games Trip of 140 persons & exp. of Rs. 358 mil. thereof including a CB Governor and a Hon. Parliamentarian- e) Rs. 12,500 mil. found dumped in Temple Trees during Dec.2014/Jan.2015 f) Prof. S.Wijeyasooriyas allegation re the sale & distribution of 40 Kg. Gold, also Siriliya A/c. g) An ex-CJ admitting corrupt (?) verdict on “Helping Hambantota” Case! h) An MR Co-ordinating Secy. holding multiple jobs arrested with 10 Gold Biscuits,(1106 gm) by FCID i) CICT paid Rs.19.41 mil. to Pushpa Rajapakse Foundation on 21-5-12 before Cololmbo South Terminal Contract commenced. j) Min. Rambukwella`s Rs. 20 Mil. Ex Presidents Fund plus Insurance obtained over Med. Treatment in 2012. k) Rs.372 Mil. Fraud by Diplomat U.Weeratunga in 2006 in MiG purchases under ex DS Gota then. l) Vihanage Rpt. Re Security Forces Headqrts.Bldg. and overpayment of Rs.173Mil. by the then D.Secy. m) The real value of Suriyawewa Cricket Stadium estimated at Rs. 852 mn by valuation officers though the previous government claimed to have spent a staggering Rs. 4,500 mln. on the project, says Hon.Ravi K. n) FCID updates –Case No.64/15 Basil R. Rs.396 Mil. In 3 Property purchases o) FCID No.17/15 Yoshita R in 8 Transaction totalling Rs. 707 Mil., p) FCID Case No.138/15 Namal R in 16 transactions totalling Rs. 347 Mil., q) FCID 82/15 Champika Karunarathna a contact of Namal Rs. 5 Mil. involving Extortions. r) Rajapakse Regime`s 2 visits to Seychelles costing Rs. 100 Mil., using 3 charted flights with 97 members and hiring of 68 luxury vehicles etc. s) Encashment of 18 cheques totalling Rs. 218 Million by Presidential Staff during MRs watch. t) Daisy Forrest (94 yrs.) aunt of Shiranthi re purchase of lands for Rs. 49.52 Mil. from 9 others – u) 3.386 Billion US dollars in Dubai Bank in the names of Namal, Piyadasa and Vass, the screen shots of which were in the hands of a SL born Bank Manager there, who apparently managed these funds. The photos are available with a local media but not published as matter is under FBI investigations. v) Former Ambassador to the U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya was was arrested on 17-11-16 by the FCID for allegedly accepting USD 245,000 in commission and remanded. W) 2.3 billion rupees of government funds between the years 2012 and 2014 for overseas travels. A house in Los Angeles was rented in 2013 and more than Rs.27.6 million spent covering telephone bills, maintenance, cable TV charges, water and gas. Former Secretary to the ministry of Defence Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s son was residing in the house, revealed Hon. Samaraweera in Parliament, v) It is alleged that Prof. G. L. Peiris had purchased a recommended property via a third party closely associated with him for Rs. 870 million, in Brazil for a Consular Office under his Ministry without valid sanction. x) The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Management had made a payment of Rs. 4,012 million to China CAMC Engineering Co. 2 yrs.ago via a State Bank, which the FCID is probing into.
Having all this evidence …is of no use …nothing has happened and we people are only burning the blood left in our bodies reading all this …