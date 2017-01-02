The UNP and Mahinda Rajapaksa have struck a deal: Azad Sally

Leader of the National Unity Alliance Azath Sally joined a discussion at the BBC Sinhala Service in London recently.

He said that there were nearly 476 complaints’ on the Rajapaksa Government, but with over the period of 23 months, 223 complaints were reported and that the current government has not taken any steps in this regard.

He went on to note that he finds it hard to respond when people say that the government he helped bring to power, is hitting them hard.

“We started boasting that the independent commissions were appointed, that the Elections Commissioner will be able to implement the laws properly. And the police will do their duty, but what happened? I am ashamed. When I remember that I helped bring this government to power, I feel like hitting my self with a slipper…”

Azad Sally also commented on the recent statement made by the former president to foreign correspondents.

“I have been telling over the past three months that the United National Party and Mahinda Rajapaksa have struck a deal. Avoiding the arrest of any of the Rajapaksas is what the deal entails. Why is there threat leveled? Who are they trying to scare. They are trying to scare Maithripala. How can they achieve that? How will Mahinda come to power when Sirisena is in power.. They can bring an impeachment motion against the President, and once that is done, the prime minister will become the President and the vacant position for a prime minister will be filled by someone. Is that what this deal is all about? Is that the reason why they are not arrested as yet?”